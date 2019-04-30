Insider Selling: Volex PLC (VLX) Insider Sells 174,147 Shares of Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris sold 174,147 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £161,956.71 ($211,625.13).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Daren Morris sold 50,000 shares of Volex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Daren Morris acquired 10,000 shares of Volex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

Volex stock opened at GBX 93.86 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 million and a PE ratio of 26.82. Volex PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69.80 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

