Insider Selling: Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Irving Weissman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Irving Weissman sold 9,900 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $169,389.00.
- On Friday, March 29th, Irving Weissman sold 100 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Irving Weissman sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $159,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Irving Weissman sold 26,384 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $448,000.32.
- On Monday, February 4th, Irving Weissman sold 9,664 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,153.28.
Shares of FTSV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 239,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,821. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $593.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTSV shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. FIG Partners started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1,203.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 412,129 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 51.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
About Forty Seven
Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.
