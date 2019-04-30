India Globalization Capital (IGC) Shares Down 7.1%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 8,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,646,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

