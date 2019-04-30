IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,935,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,943,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,019,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 950,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 611,958 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

