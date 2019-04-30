Imax (IMAX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 59,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,347,148.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 44,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $1,000,990.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,684.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,205 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Imax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imax by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 582,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 473,540 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.