Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,161,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 309,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,962,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,907,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,423,000 after buying an additional 274,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

