II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. 557,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,678. II-VI has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, insider Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $407,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,629,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

