IDEX Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share (IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

IEX opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. IDEX has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $1,649,373.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IDEX by 10,176.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,856,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,803,000. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEX by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,879,000 after acquiring an additional 621,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,223,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IDEX by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,240,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

