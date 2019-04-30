ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 65,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401,075. ICICI Bank Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBN. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

