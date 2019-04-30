HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0031 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $229,836.00 and $428,609.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00413692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00996448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00180363 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

