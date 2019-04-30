HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HYPERA S A/S stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HYPERA S A/S has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter. HYPERA S A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

