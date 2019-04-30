Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $154,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648 shares in the company, valued at $142,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 542 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/huntington-ingalls-industries-hii-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.