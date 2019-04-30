Hub Group (HUBG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 215,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/hub-group-hubg-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.