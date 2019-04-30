Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Stake Lessened by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,435,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,813,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,260,000 after buying an additional 317,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,357,000 after buying an additional 234,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,607,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,515,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,515,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,701. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

