HSBC Cuts J Sainsbury (SBRY) Price Target to GBX 180

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target reduced by HSBC from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 264.64 ($3.46).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

