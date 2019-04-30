Highland Gold Mining (HGM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HGM stock opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.12) on Monday. Highland Gold Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 125.10 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of $593.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Highland Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Valery Oyf sold 1,932,033 shares of Highland Gold Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14), for a total value of £3,168,534.12 ($4,140,251.04).

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

