Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/henry-schein-inc-hsic-shares-sold-by-mr-capital-management-inc.html.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.