Head-To-Head Analysis: Phunware (PHUN) and Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Phunware has a beta of 40.63, suggesting that its share price is 3,963% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Alta Mesa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A -18.72% -2.53% Alta Mesa Resources N/A -2.39% -1.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phunware and Alta Mesa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Alta Mesa Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 4,268.42%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Phunware.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Alta Mesa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A

Summary

Alta Mesa Resources beats Phunware on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

