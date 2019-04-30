HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCP were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HCP by 319.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HCP by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in HCP during the third quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in HCP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 317.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

