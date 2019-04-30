HCA Healthcare (HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $9.80-10.40 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,159. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $64,806.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $700,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

