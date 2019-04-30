Harrington Investments INC Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,503,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 109,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.45% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

