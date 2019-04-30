Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAFC. Raymond James lowered Hanmi Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.65%. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $378,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,638.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $1,439,617.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

