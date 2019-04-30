HANG LUNG PROPE/S (HLPPY) and Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Critical Review

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.44 billion 7.45 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 5.40 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty -1.48% -0.54% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Risk and Volatility

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HANG LUNG PROPE/S beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company is also involved in property leasing; apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

