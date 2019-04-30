Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 52.90%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

