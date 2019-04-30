Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695,816 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

