Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GPOR stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.
