Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $21.29 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

