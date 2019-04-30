Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
GGAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NASDAQ GGAL opened at $21.29 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
