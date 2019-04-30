GrubHub (GRUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.13

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.13 and last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 83202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GrubHub from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $220,487.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,298 shares of company stock valued at $344,320. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,277,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,943,000 after buying an additional 332,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 67.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

