Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.74 million. Griffon had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $911.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.12. Griffon has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

