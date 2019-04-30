Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.63 ($10.04).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €6.38 ($7.42) on Friday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a one year high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The company has a market cap of $636.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

