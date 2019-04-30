Global Tour Coin (GTC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Global Tour Coin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Global Tour Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Global Tour Coin has a market capitalization of $40,296.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Global Tour Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Tour Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00414481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.01011858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00180176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Tour Coin Profile

Global Tour Coin was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Global Tour Coin’s total supply is 89,786,652 coins and its circulating supply is 29,887,402 coins. Global Tour Coin’s official website is www.gtccoinclub.com . Global Tour Coin’s official Twitter account is @globaltourcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Tour Coin

Global Tour Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

