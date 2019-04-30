Global Payments (GPN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.
GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $145.90.
In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $566,270.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,329 shares of company stock worth $27,306,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
