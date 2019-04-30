Global Payments (GPN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $145.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $566,270.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,329 shares of company stock worth $27,306,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

