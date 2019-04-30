Gilead Sciences (GILD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,422 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

