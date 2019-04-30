Gilead Sciences (GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,802 shares of company stock worth $2,956,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

