Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Central Securities Corp. (CET)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 61.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 586,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 76,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

CET opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

