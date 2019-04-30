Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Halcon Resources Corp (HK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halcon Resources were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Halcon Resources stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Halcon Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $215.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.70.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Halcon Resources Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

