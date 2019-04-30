Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 639.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCM. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

