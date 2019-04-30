Genesis Energy (GEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.40 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.45. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

