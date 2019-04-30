GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

GLOP stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $56,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 128,564 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.