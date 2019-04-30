Gardner Denver (GDI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $32.55. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 3257694 shares traded.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,107,000 after purchasing an additional 597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 17.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 203.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.60.

About Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

