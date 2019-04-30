Game Stars Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $552,502.00 (GST)

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Game Stars token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Game Stars has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $552,502.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game Stars has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Game Stars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.02988608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.11 or 0.04816733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.01360947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.01156438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00109830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.01124142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00304298 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00028567 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars (GST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Game Stars is gamestars.io . The official message board for Game Stars is medium.com/@gamestars

Game Stars Token Trading

Game Stars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game Stars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game Stars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.