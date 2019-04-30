FY2020 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Reduced by Analyst

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $326.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.47 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,605,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after acquiring an additional 873,561 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

