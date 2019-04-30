FY2019 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc Lowered by Gabelli (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NYSE:TPH opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 928.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

