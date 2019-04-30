Fujinto (NTO) Reaches Market Cap of $2,352.00

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Fujinto has traded flat against the dollar. One Fujinto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Fujinto has a market cap of $2,352.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00414170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.01003799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00181463 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fujinto Token Profile

Fujinto’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io . Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fujinto

Fujinto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fujinto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

