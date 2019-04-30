FTI Consulting, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $551.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.69 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCN. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

