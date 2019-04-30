FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP plc (BP)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,939,000 after buying an additional 4,797,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,944,000 after buying an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,135,000 after buying an additional 960,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BP by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after buying an additional 881,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

BP stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

