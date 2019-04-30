FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $357.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $363.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total value of $1,536,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,947.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,391.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

