Frontier Communications (FTR) Trading Up 5.2%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 4,748,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,237,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.51 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.47.

The firm has a market cap of $289.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

