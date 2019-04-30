Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Given a $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.