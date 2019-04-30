Forward Air (FWRD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

FWRD opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.63. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.22 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Forward Air news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $450,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,202,638.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,670. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,857,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,133,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

